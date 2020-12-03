Gerry DeMille Spencer, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 in Price, Utah. He was born in Orderville, Utah on October 26, 1933 to Alvin and Fannie Spencer. Gerry married Janice Poland in the Logan, Utah temple on February 1, 1963. The two had five children.

Gerry faithfully served in countless capacities with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to include 3 full-time missions: one early in life to the Central States and two later in life with Janice. The couple served as CES missionaries in South Dakota and as temple workers in the Manti, Utah and Washington, DC temples.

An accident at age 13 left Gerry missing multiple fingers. Despite this, with resiliency and determination, he made his living with his hands. He studied mechanics and welding and became a master machinist for Utah Power and Light Company.

Gerry was a genuine artisan with a knack for upcycling. Metal was his preferred creative medium and he skillfully crafted whatever he or Janice could dream up. His abilities benefited many people—dozens of handmade dutch ovens provided meals for hundreds at church, political, Boy Scout, and other community gatherings.

Gerry exemplified self-sufficiency; he was always hard-working and independent. He tackled challenges with quiet, thoughtful patience. Gerry was most known and loved for his wit and humor. He was gifted to bring levity to almost any situation.

He is survived by his loving children Pamela Heaton (Brent), Steve Spencer (Nona), Nathan Spencer (Heidi), and Catherine Zwahlen (Stephen) as well as 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Although he will be missed dearly by those who survive him, we feel Gerry is joyfully received by those who passed before him, namely his parents; siblings, Iris, Theo, and Darwin; wife, Janice; and son, Chris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Gerry by donating to a charity of your choice.

A viewing will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Orangeville meetinghouse on December 8, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. A funeral service will follow starting at 11:00 am. Following the funeral, Gerry will be taken to Orangeville Cemetery for burial.

