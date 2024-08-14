Get Ready for an Unforgettable Jeep Show: The Kickoff to the Scofield Jeep Tour!

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Carbon County, UT – The excitement is revving up as Price Auto Farm proudly announces the first-ever Jeep Show, a thrilling kickoff event to the Scofield Jeep Tour. Set to take place on Thursday, September 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., this event is FREE to register and open to the public. Whether you’re a Jeep enthusiast, a lover of off-road adventures, or just looking for a fun evening out, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

The Carbon County Office of Tourism and Price Auto Farm have joined forces to bring a new event to the Carbon Corridor. In partnership, they’re bringing together the community for an evening filled with jaw-dropping Jeep displays, engaging activities, and the chance to connect with fellow off-road adventurers. This is more than just a show—it’s a celebration of the rugged, adventurous spirit that defines Carbon County and its surrounding areas.

“Partnering with the Office of Tourism to bring this event to Carbon County is a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Julius Valdez, Manager of Price Auto Farm CDJ. “We are excited to bring an event where Jeep lovers can come to show off their Jeeps and promote the trails near and around Scofield State Park. We can’t wait to see the community come together for this one-of-a-kind experience.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Price Auto Farm 354 State Hwy 55 in Price

Cost: FREE to register and attend

Registration Deadline: September 20, 2024

Whether you own a Jeep, dream of owning one, or just want to see some amazing vehicles, this event is for you! Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and get ready for an evening of fun, excitement, and off-road inspiration.

How to Register: Registration is easy and free! Visit www.scofieldjeeptour.com to secure your spot in the show. For more information, contact Tina Grange at (435)636-3701 or Julius Valdez at (435)637–3360

Live radio remote, food trucks, and prizes! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to kick off the Scofield Jeep Tour in style. See you there!