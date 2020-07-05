Get Your Car Washed by Local Royalty at the Crowns & Cars Car Event

Press Release

The Miss Carbon County Organization is hosting its fourth annual car wash fundraiser. This year, the funds will be used toward college scholarships to be awarded at the pageant in August 2021. This is your opportunity to have your car cleaned by a queen!

The car wash will be held July 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Market Express Chevron on 126 North Carbonville Rd in Price. The cost is $10. To purchase tickets, please contact one of our royalty members or director Kylie Howes at (435) 650-6744. Tickets may also be purchased on site.