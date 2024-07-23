Get Your Thinking Cap on for this Year’s Number Please Game Show

Castle Country Radio presents the “Mike Huff’s Num8er Please”, a game of trivia and quick thinking. The game consists of a variety of trivia questions such as historical events, sports and music, among other topics.

Like in golf, participants will want to score the lowest. Scores will be the difference between the correct answer and the participant’s guess, which means the aim is to be as close as possible to the correct answer. If the question is answered with the exact answer, 10 points would then be deducted from the total score.

Participants must pre-qualify by listening to “Mornings with Mallory” on KRPX 95.3 the Peak or “Big Dave in the Morning” on KARB 98.3 and 106.7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. If qualified, participants need to check in a minimum of two hours prior to the game show starting. Once check in is completed, 30 participants will be selected at random for their lucky chance to win some major cash prizes.

The game show is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Participants must be 18 years or older. The top three participants are guaranteed a cash prize and the first place participant will have the chance to walk away with $5,000 of cold hard cash.