Gettin’ Our Smoke On Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

Gettin’ Our Smoke On, a business formed in Emery County, cut its ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday evening. The ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber at Huntington State Park where community members gathered for the night to enjoy the business’ tasty offerings.

The business is owned by Tom Scott, who has been in the catering business for years. His traveling food truck brings catering directly to customers throughout the area, specifically Carbon and Emery counties. Scott is assisted in this business venture by his wife Tiffany as well as Addie Petersen and other family members.

Gettin’ Our Smoke On offers a wide variety of barbecued meats, served either on their own or in addition to nachos, sandwiches, burritos and more. Traditional barbecue sides include baked beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, potato salad, and chips.

The Emery County Business Chamber encouraged members of the community to support the new business, stating that it is a great addition to the area. “Watch for Tom around the county and at various events throughout the year,” the chamber shared. “Good luck with your new business venture.”

For more information on the business or to schedule a catered event, please call (435) 609-9137.