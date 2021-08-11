Getting Ahead While Getting Out: Prisoner Re-Entry Model Comes to Carbon County

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) is implementing a new program within Carbon County, partnering with the sheriff’s office to implement the program into the county jail.

This new program is Getting Ahead While Getting Out, a prisoner re-entry model that works to reduce recidivism with learning, resource building, accountability and collaboration.

“Incarceration rates across the United States continue to soar and Utah is no exception with over 26,000 arrests last year alone,” shared SEUALG’s Renee Raso. “However, re-offense and re-entry into the criminal justice system account for nearly a quarter of that number, with one in every four incarcerated individuals returning to the correctional facility within 60 days of release.”

Raso explained that Getting Ahead While Getting Out prepares the returning citizens to manage their re-entry to society in a successful manner by developing three plans. The first is to help the individual through the first 72 hours, which is when returning citizens often re-offend.

Secondly, the plan works to meet their immediate needs. The third implementation of this program is to transform their lives, which will help the individual become stronger and better-resourced awhile creating communities where all can thrive.

It was stated that a team of six has been trained and certified to implement this program, beginning with the first session on Aug 10. The program will culminate with a total of 22 sessions.

“Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments is very excited to get out and present the program to the community,” stated Raso. “This is a new and exciting opportunity to collaborate with community partners to make a difference in an individual’s life and thrive as a community.”