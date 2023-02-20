Getting Fit For Real Life

Those at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday received some new-year motivation courtesy of Kate Galliett, owner of Fit For Real Life.

Galliett is a strength and wellness coach, as well as an author, who teaches people how to care for their bodies in a way that fits their life. Her goal is to teach each client how to more their body so that is regenerates itself and works better for real life.

On Thursday, Galliett spoke on simple changes to live healthier and fitter this year. Her first suggestion was that instead of drinking more water, add a pinch of salt to the water you drink. She explained that this can make the water you do drink work better for you and relieves some of the pressure to constantly drink more water.

Galliett then recommended eating a high-protein breakfast with 30 grams or more of protein. She explained that pairing this with “front-loading your calories” (i.e. eating more calories in the morning versus at night) will help improve metabolism and stave off late-night cravings.

Continuing, she encouraged people to get 15 minutes of natural light first thing in the morning. She explained that this tells your brain that it is daytime and will help your brain know when it is time to start winding down, which should occur about 12 or so hours after waking up.

In terms of sleep, Galliett reiterated the well-known fact that getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night is ideal. She said that having a small snack within two hours of bedtime can help meet this goal by regulating your blood sugar, which will help you stay asleep through the night.

Speaking of blood sugar, Galliett stressed the importance of blood sugar regulation. First, she recommended eating sufficient protein. The average person needs about one gram of protein per pound of body weight daily for optimal health. In terms of carbs, she suggested eating fewer carbs at each meal or limiting the number of meals that contain carbs.

Continuing, Galliett said that weightlifting can be one of the most beneficial ways to move your body and improve your health. Coupled with walking more often, especially after eating, it can drastically improve blood sugar regulation.

Galliett encouraged those wishing to know more about being Fit For Real Life to visit her website, which includes information and tools to improve your overall health. There, information can also be found on working with Galliett to strengthen your body and improve your health.