Getting Out! A Brush with Kindness in Price

Castle Country Fuller Center Press Release

About the Project

Nothing makes the Castle Country Fuller Center (CCFC) happier than to see a project come through to completion. A couple months ago, an application was received from an elderly woman concerned with the condition of her deck and stairs leading to her kitchen. She was unable to complete this project on her own. Her back porch had become so rotten it was no longer safe to go out on and had become a hazard. After reviewing her application, she qualified for our A Brush with Kindness Program.

Working with a local contractor and multiple volunteers, the unsafe porch was removed and a new porch was built and completed this past Saturday. The homeowner was very excited to get out on her porch for sun and fresh air and the Castle Country Fuller Center was willing to assist in making her home safer.

About a Brush with Kindness

A Brush with Kindness is a critical home repair program designed to help residents maintain healthy and safe living conditions. It also seeks to establish pride within communities and families living in Carbon and Emery counties. The program provides the upfront costs for home repairs, including materials and labor. The families then repay the loans through affordable, no-interest monthly payments. CCFC is a resource to the community and operates as a “hand-up, not a hand-out.”

We cannot thank our volunteers enough for donating their precious time. Community support, volunteer labor and great prices from local businesses keep this great program running.

We would like to thank the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Wells Fargo, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Utah Association of Realtors and Sutherlands for their support. Without the sponsorship of these organizations as well as donations from locals and vendors, the Fuller Center would be unable to help deserving people in need of home repairs. We are always looking for motivated volunteers to help the Castle Country Fuller Center.

CCFC is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization to which cash and in-kind donations are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by mailing checks payable to “CCFC” to PO Box 724, Price, UT 84501. For more information on how you can get involved with Castle Country Fuller Center or about the A Brush with Kindness program, contact our office at (435) 637-9701.