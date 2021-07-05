“Ghost Adventures” to Feature Carbon County

“Ghost Adventures,” a paranormal investigative series, will feature an episode on Carbon County during the series’ upcoming season on Discovery+. The television series follows Zak Bagans and his team as they investigate haunted locations, some of which are in Utah.

The first episode in the new season is entitled “The Great Saltair Curse.” The popular music venue on the banks of the Great Salt Lake will set the stage for the episode, which will begin streaming on Thursday, July 22.

“Many believe the property is haunted by Saltair Sally, a woman whose body was found on the property in 2000, and evidence suggests the surrounding land is cursed, amplifying the hostile paranormal energy,” Discovery+ shared. “During their investigation, the team is plagued by intense physical afflictions, disembodied voices, unexplained figures and an array of frightening anomalies.”

The “Ghost Adventures” crew then returned to Utah for episode six, which is set in Carbon County. The episode, entitled “Carbon County Chaos,” begins streaming on Thursday, Aug. 26.

“When the small town of Helper, Utah, is under siege by dark forces, the mayor calls on the ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew for help,” shared Discovery+. “She suspects that recent renovations to two historic buildings may be behind the surge in paranormal activity.”

According to Discovery+, the team from “Ghost Adventures” uses cutting-edge technology along with their unique paranormal intuition to assist in these investigations. The crew is credited with over two decades of experience in paranormal investigating.

Discovery+ is a streaming service featuring well-known shows from the popular Discovery channel along with original series and shows from other television stations.