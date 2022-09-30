Ghost Tour Profits Presented to EHS Drama Department

Bart Cox, Gwen Peacock, Neal Peacock, Katherine DeBry and Steven Gordon.

By Julie Johansen

The proceeds from the Castle Dale Ghost Tours were contributed to the Emery High School drama department. Drama coach Katherine DeBry and principal Steven Gordon accepted the $700 check from Neal Peacock, Gwen Peacock and Bart Cox.

The tours were held in conjunction with Joe’s Fest in Castle Dale on Sept. 23-24. Nearly 150 people participated in the tours, which included about 50 climbers and 100 locals. The tours took place in the evenings with Neal Peacock as the narrator and a driver. Bart Cox also drove participants. In total, four adults and six high school students manned the tours.

The tours passed through various historical and spooky places in and around Castle Dale. They have become an annual favorite for visitors and locals alike. This year, six sessions were held during the two evenings.