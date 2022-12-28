Gilbert R. Beranek, 84, of Lindon, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with his loving wife Laurel, daughter Niki and her husband Paul, by his side. He was born August 9, 1938 in Louisville, Colorado, to Carl Beranek and Julia DiLorenzo Beranek. He married Laurel Wagner of Holly, Colorado, on January 18, 1958, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Holly.

Gil graduated from Louisville HS in Colorado and served as Valedictorian. He attended college at Colorado School of Mines, in Golden, Colorado and graduated in 1961, earning a B.S. degree in Metallurgical Engineering. Immediately after graduating, he began his steelmaking career at Geneva Works in Orem, Utah. In 1994, at the young age of 55 and after dedicating 33 years to Geneva Steel, he retired.

Gil is survived by his wife, Laurel, of Lindon, Utah; his four children, Dean Beranek, Lindon, Utah, Vanessa (Joe) Ostler, Sultan, Wa., Mitchell (Heidi) Beranek, Cheyenne, Wy., and Niki (Paul) Guzman, of Price, Utah; 3 grandchildren, Kemli Horrocks, Provo, Ut., Sam (Lourdes) Ostler, Everett, Wa., and Charley (Sara) Ostler, Sultan, Wa.; 3 great grandchildren, Alex, Avery and Bob.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 pm, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 East 500 North Orem, UT. Officiated by The Revered Jaya Penugonda. Immediately after the Mass, Internment will take place at The Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem, Utah. Followed by a luncheon, back at the church.

Cremation will be entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary in Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com