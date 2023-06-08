Ginger (Paula) Anne Williams Humphrey left this world on June 6, 2023, at age 77 after a fierce battle with cancer. Her husband, children, and grandchildren already miss her and look forward to seeing her in the next life.

After her birth on April 14, 1946, in Oakland, Alameda County, CA, she was given the nickname of Ginger Blue for her red hair and blue eyes, a name she used for her entire life. Ginger was raised in Reno, NV, where, at age 22, she met Thomas Dee Humphrey. They were married January 11, 1969, in the Oakland LDS Temple. Over the next several years, they moved around the country, finally settling to raise their family in Huntington, UT, in 1976. After the children had all finished high school, they moved to West Jordan to advance her career as an accountant with the Department of Workforce Services for the State of Utah, where she worked for more than 29 years. For many years, Ginger sang with and served as treasurer for the Choral Arts Society of Utah before retiring to a life of reading and hanging out with her kitties and grandchildren.

Most people will remember Ginger as a quiet person with a beautiful soprano voice. Her family will miss her silent determination and quick mind. We will always picture her reading with a huge pile of books next to her. She was the smartest person many of us will ever know, and her love for her family will be her longest lasting legacy. There is nothing she wouldn’t do to make sure those she loved would succeed in their goals and be happy doing so.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Dee Humphrey, sister Cinda (Danny) Wong, children Valerie (Tim) Pedigo, Robyn (Kevin) Kopaunik, Rachel (Kenji) Shipp, and Thomas Humphrey, as well as seventeen grandchildren and one beautiful great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Howard and Ada Maureen Williams, her brother Thomas Howard Williams III, son Christopher Dee Humphrey, and daughter-in-law Paula Brammall Humphrey.

A viewing will take place at 9:00 a.m. on June 13, 2023, at 7150 South Callie Drive (1520 W) in West Jordan, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. She will be interred at the Orangeville Cemetery in Orangeville, UT, that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please contact a family member for the link.