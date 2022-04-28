Girls’ Golf Competes at Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Carbon, Emery and the other Region 12 teams met at Oquirrh Hills for regionals. Bex Poulsen had the low score of the day with a 79. She helped Richfield take first with 362 points.

The Dinos came in second with 410 points. Carley West (94) and Grace Simms (99) each scored under 100 while Savanna Rasmussen finished right on 100. Kaylynn Black rounded off the Dino scorers with 117 strokes.

Coming in third was Emery with 435 points. Cheyenne Bingham led the Spartans with a 102 followed by Trinity Nielson (105), Maggie Lindsay (113) and Kimber Gilbert (115).

Lastly, Canyon View ended in fourth with 478 points while Grand did not have enough golfers to record a team score. It was a great practice for all as state will be held on the same course.

One more region match remains, which will take place in Richfield on Monday.