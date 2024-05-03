Girls Golf Plays at Meadowbrook

Carbon and Emery girls golf competed at the Region 12 tournament on Monday at the Meadowbrook Golf Course. The solid play from the Richfield team would earn them the overall victory for the tournament with a score of 326, 35 strokes ahead of the second-place team, Juab.

Carbon would place in the fifth spot with a total score of 427, with Emery following them with a 434 score. Carley West had a solid performance for the Lady Dinos, ending the day with a +16 (88) on the Par 72. Following her were her teammates Grace Simms (+30), Kaylynn Black (+35) and Leah Sweeney (+58).

For the Lady Spartans, Cheyenne Bingham led the team with a +25. Followed by Brandee Larcival (+33), Claire Lindsey (+44) and Reagan Jackson (+44). Both team have qualified for the state tournament that will be held at Meadowbrook course once more on May 8-9.