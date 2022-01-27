Girls’ Softball League Gaining Traction

Andy Jones recently visited the Carbon County Commission to discuss the upcoming girls’ softball league that he has been constructing with a number of other community members.

On Wednesday evening, he also paid a visit to the Wellington City Council to discuss the league. He thanked the council for their time and explained that the league will include both Carbon and Emery counties. There is currently a board of nearly 10 people, with Jones acting as Vice President.

He then stated that the reason he was visiting the council was to ask permission to use the Wellington City fields. Jones assured the council that whatever they need to do to have access to play in Wellington could likely be done.

Jones was asked by the council if the league would have insurance, and he stated that they wish to mirror what the boys’ baseball program has done and will be covered greatly in doing that. They are aiming to begin in April and would like to play from then to the first week of June.

The board has distributed surveys and has received a great deal of interest in doing the girls’ softball; however, the biggest dilemma has been field time and field play.

Though Jones had been granted permission to use the Carbon County fields, there is only one that is accessible, plus the South Park field. He stated that though this is great, it is not enough with the interest in the league.

Wellington City Police Chief Tom Kosmack stated that he previously served as a baseball commissioner and echoed that there are many teams and simply not enough fields. As baseball commissioner, he pushed to have more fields built, but it had not happened.

Chief Kosmack stated that tournaments bring in a lot of people and that Richfield makes around two million dollars over Father’s Day weekend thanks to tournaments. He said that he will do whatever the police department can to help make this happen.

“I’m completely in support,” Chief Kosmack stated.

Jones also stated that he would be more than willing to coordinate with the coaches of the boys’ teams to ensure that both leagues are able to play. He said that this league has been a goal of his for a long time, with the vision to bring tournaments in.

The council spoke with Jones about maintenance needs, responsibilities and more. Councilwoman Bethany Perea said that she believes that it is a great thing that they want to do.

Ultimately, the council approved use of the fields for two to three days per week at the league’s preference.