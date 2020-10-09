GIS Department Employee Named Carbon County’s October Employee of the Month

The Carbon County Employee of the Month for October was announced on Wednesday evening at the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

This month, Holly Way of the GIS Department was given the honor. In her nomination, it was stated that Way has completed a great deal to assist the office. She has worked to help make the re-appraisal process better by figuring out how to collect the data in a more effective manner. The new process also helps to use less paper, which was stated as a plus.

Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes, who made the announcement, stated that the nomination covers just one small component of what Way accomplishes.

Barry Horsley with the county also spoke, stating that with the COVID-19 pandemic, Way has taken on some additional challenges of doing many things from home and has excelled in doing such. Though Way was unable to attend to accept the award, she attended via phone call and thanked all for the recognition.

Barnes concluded the announcement by stating that she is looking forward to the day that Way is able to return.