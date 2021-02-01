Give Back to Your Loved Ones and Student Nurses with the Carnation Fundraiser

Due to the success of the previous USU Student Nurse Association Carnation Fundraiser, it is once again being hosted in 2021. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the USU Eastern nursing students are here to assist in celebrating a special person in your life with a carnation assortment.

The funds that are raised will assist the first-year PN and second-year ADN students with their clinical education as well as program costs. It was stated that the nursing students are dedicated to providing compassionate, quality and skilled care to all that they have the opportunity to serve and are requesting the opportunity to help send a token of love while giving back to the nursing program and local healthcare.

There is also an exciting opportunity to support those that reside in the local assisted living centers. It was stated that the residents are in need of some special attention as they have not had as many opportunities for visitors and activities due to the pandemic. With this in mind, the nursing students will deliver donated carnations to residents. Simply double your order to give to this cause.

It was requested that those that are interested in this opportunity have their order placed and returned on or by Monday, Feb. 8 to help confirm the sales status to support adequate flower counts. However, the orders may still be made and flowers may be purchased until the morning of Friday, Feb. 12 while supplies last. To place an order, contact a student nurse or make arrangements with the nursing office.

Purchase three carnations for $10, six carnations for $15 or 12 for $20. The colors include red, pink, purple and white. Optional delivery is available for group and business orders. The payment must be made by cash or check only, with the check paid to the order of USU Eastern or USU Nursing. The memo field on the check should read “S.N.A.” for the Student Nurse Association.

It was also stressed that COVID-19 safety precautions, protocols and health guidelines are being followed during the project as well as when handling the flowers and supplies. For questions or to place an order, contact USU Nursing at (435) 613-5262 or speak with a student nurse.