Give Back with the Price Fire Food Drive

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses, families and organizations find themselves struggling to continue to operate the way they did before. With this in mind, members of the Price City Fire Department made the announcement that they are going to host a food drive.

Those that wish to participate in this drive and give back to those in their own community can bring non-perishable food to the Price City Fire Station, located at 87 North 200 East, from now through Dec. 24.

All donations in this drive will benefit the Carbon County Food Bank. If crews are out when donations are brought, they may be left at the front door of the station.