Glen M. Barney

Salina, Utah – Glen Moroni Barney, age 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Salina, in the early morning of August 20, 2022. Loving son of Moroni Barney Sr. and Mable Charlotte Barney, he was born in Elsinore, UT on April 4, 1924.

Glen was a compassionate and dedicated soul, giving his all to community, country, career, and family. Baptized in the LDS church and ordained into both offices of The Aaronic Priesthood and Holy Melchizedek Priesthood, Glen served his community with the values instilled in him through his parents.

In April of 1943, Glen (at age 19) was drafted into World War II, choosing the US Navy to serve his time. After two years of service, in the fall of 1945, he was honorably discharged.

Glen married Melva Jean Thompson on October 4, 1947, in Richfield, Utah. They have been married almost 75 years.

Glen drove a truck for a local mine, operated by Vern Mortensen. Mr. Mortensen, being impressed by Glen’s relentless work ethic and dedication, asked Glen if he would be interested in purchasing one of his trucks. Glen jumped at this opportunity and this is when he started his legacy, creating what we know as Barney Trucking.

Glen’s style was all his own. He loved bib overalls, a BT hat, and avoided drinking water at all costs. He was stubborn, refused to follow doctors’ orders, and raised hell for more than nine decades. Together with his family, he enjoyed camping, hunting, trips to Mesquite, the cow auction, Lake Powell, and all the miles to the farm and back up until the day he passed away. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed reminiscing with his friends, over coffee, at Mom’s café. Throughout his lifetime, Glen generously supported many community organizations.

Glen is survived by his wife Melva; children: Glenda and Garry Lund, Brad and Lisa Barney, Lane and Kimberly Barney and Sue Barney (daughter-in-law), all of Salina; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his son, Glen Craig Barney; two grandson’s: Jerod and Jesse Lund; siblings: LaJune Barney, Grace Helquist, Arrawanna Caldwell, and Ralph Barney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Salina LDS Stake Center, 98 West 400 North in Salina where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. prior to the services.

Online streaming of the funeral services can be found at www.springerturner.com under Glen’s obituary, about 15 minutes prior to starting time.

Burial with military honors accorded by the Salina American Legion Post #36 and the United States Navy Honor Guard will be in the Salina Pioneer Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Home of Salina, Utah.

The Barney family would like to thank everyone involved in the caretaking of Glen.

In lieu of flowers, the Barney family requests you donate to the charity of your choice.

