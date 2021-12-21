Glenda Laurel Escandon was born on January 2,1944, to Claron and Elma (Gerber) Golding in Price, UT. She passed away peacefully December 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.

In the years following her birth, she was joined by sisters Carolyn, Eileen, Kathleen, and then brothers Terry, Roger, and Brent. Her father, Claron, worked in construction. Some of the construction projects he worked on were in many different cities and towns in Utah. When projects took him away for long periods, the family would join him. Glenda spent most of her childhood growing up on the “Dry Ice” Lane in Wellington, UT, surrounded by many of her maternal uncles, aunts, and cousins. Some of her fondest memories were growing up there.

Grandma and Grandpa Gerber, Irvin and Aurilla, were a big influence in her life, and they had moved to Lehi when Glenda was a teenager. In 1961, Glenda moved to Lehi, UT, and lived with her grandparents. She graduated from Lehi High School in 1962. Glenda got to know Ernest Escandon about a year before she left Wellington, as he was friends with one of her cousins. Ernest and Glenda wrote to each other while she lived in Lehi. They were married on September 1, 1962, and were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple in 1984. They have been married for 59 years.

Ernest and Glenda spent their lives together in Salt Lake City where they had two sons, Todd in 1963, and Trevor in 1966. Glenda enjoyed being a mom and raising her boys. Glenda worked for a company called Rental Gallery in the early 1970s. This sparked an interest in real estate and prompted the purchase of some rental properties. In the early 1980s, she felt prompted to start researching the genealogy for Ernest’s family. She worked hard for many years and was able to link family members and establish connections. She served faithfully in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. In 2011, Glenda and Ernest were called as Service Missionaries assigned to Westminster Institute, were they served for three years. She was known to be a kind, gentle woman who loved her family and friends very much. Glenda enjoyed many trips, vacations, and cruises with family and friends. Her greatest joys are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Ernest; her sons Todd (Marnie) and Trevor (Tracy); her grandchildren, Trent Escandon (Heidi), Tori Larson (Erick), Taura Takenaka (Eric), Erin and Gabriel; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Stone, Roman, Remi, and Kenzo; all of her siblings and many nieces, nephews and their posterity.

Visitation will be held at the Rose Park North Stake located at 1155 North 1200 West in Salt Lake City, 84116 on December 27th from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral will be held December 28th at 11:00 AM with Visitation and Family Prayer at 10:00 AM at the same location.