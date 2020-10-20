Glenda Worthington

Glenda Lee Civish Worthington, born May 3rd, 1933 in Sunnyside, Utah to Emma Jane Preston Civish and Frederick Marsh Civish, died Tuesday October 13, 2020 in North Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 87.

She loved her family and would help them in any way possible. She was a great cook and would happily feed an army at a moment’s notice. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, hosting it for the entire family for decades. She was an artist, painting in oils. Her paintings hang in the homes of dozens of friends and family. She was a poet. A bronze plaque engraved with one of her poems will be placed at her final resting place. She was a lover of and champion for animals, notable among the many pets a goose that earned her the title “Grandma Goose” and a squirrel that bit everybody but her. She once spent money set aside for Christmas to purchase and release a trapped bobcat, saving it from becoming a pelt. She taught us how to cook, work, pray, fight, love and live. She will live in our hearts forever.

Preceded in death by three husbands, Robert Vivan Powell, Terrance Walter Stevenson, and Larry Frank (Lee) Worthington. Survived by her brothers Fred Jr. and Bill Civish. She was a mother to five children, Jo Ann Tallerico (Jim), Robert Powell Jr. (Annette), LaVern Swenson (Mike), Ray Stevenson (Barbara), and Scott Stevenson, deceased, (Tammy); grandmother to ten, great-grandmother to fifteen, and great-great-grandmother to one. Mom chose cremation. A close family celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal charity of your choice.