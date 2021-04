There were no shortage of goals when San Juan and Carbon came together on Tuesday afternoon. The Dinos screamed out in front and never looked back.

Jackson Smith and Eli Beecher each recorded a hat trick while Merrick Morgan, Max Lancaster, Noah Bradford and Joe Morley all added one goal apiece. Bradford also tallied six assists in the contest.

Dax Humes picked up the shutout as the Dinos destroyed the Broncos 10-0.

Up next, Carbon (4-4, 3-1) will head to play Richfield (4-3, 3-2) on Thursday.