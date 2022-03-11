Goblin Valley Named No. 4 Campground in America for 2021

Photo courtesy of The Dyrt camper Nicole B.

By Julie Johansen

The Dryt, a leading camping app, recently announced that in 2021, Goblin Valley State Park was the fourth best camping spot out of more than 45,000 campgrounds in America. With its unique hoodoos and geological features that campers appreciate, the park is growing in demand for camping. The surrounding arches and rock formations along with pristine stargazing is drawing huge crowds every season.

Goblin Valley features 27 camping sites with full hook ups, and pets and campfires are allowed. These amenities, mingled with the five national parks in Utah, is a drawing card for campers.

At night, Goblin Valley is known for pristine stargazing below the silhouettes of the desert hoodoos. The Dyrt camper Stacy R. reminds those looking to stargaze to, “be sure to book your nights during a new moon so you can see the Milky Way Galaxy.”

According to The Dryt, the camping landscape is changing. In 2021, 8.3 million Americans camped for the first time. This is on the rise with one in five Americans camping.

In addition, the type of camping is changing with campers wanting the comforts of home, so RVs and trailers are becoming increasingly popular. Camping is non-seasonal, with winter becoming the most desired camping time. Campsites are hard to book as they fill rapidly and usually need to be reserved weeks in advance.

The Dyrt shared that 2021 was a year of grit and determination. In the trying times of the pandemic, popularity in camping grew and people turned to the outdoors to find solace and reprieve.