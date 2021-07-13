Goblin Valley Named No. 4 Campground in the USA

Photo courtesy of Dyrt

By Julie Johansen

The Dyrt, the top-rated camping app in the iOS and Android App Stores, has compiled a list of the top 10 best U.S. campgrounds of 2021 and according to its users, Goblin Valley received the number four recognition.

With over 1.5 million reviews and tips from over 45,000 campgrounds, numbers were crunched using a combination of ratings, including the number of ratings as well as the quality, length and character of reviews to arrive at their top 10 list. The result was varied, ranging from noteworthy national parks to hidden gems.

“With all the campground reviews that come flooding into The Dyrt each day, I have endless camping options to add to my bucket list,” said The Dyrt co-founder Sarah Smith. “Starting The Dyrt has given me the opportunity to not only inspire myself, but inspire the entire camping community to camp more and explore new places.”

Camping interest has skyrocketed in the past year as health trends and the pandemic drove more people to get outside. The Dyrt’s list of the top 10 campgrounds of 2021 includes a variety of covetable campgrounds as well as lesser-known state parks and dispersed campgrounds. The list included campgrounds from New York to California and Texas to Washington.

Congratulations to Emery County’s Goblin Valley!