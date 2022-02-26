Going Out with a Bang *Photo Gallery*

The 5th/6th place game commenced early Saturday morning between #3 Grantsville and #4 Emery. The Lady Spartans showed no wear in their third game in three days, providing some early fireworks. They jumped out to a big 17-8 lead, before Grantsville went on a 7-0 run in the first minute of the second quarter. The Spartans calmly handled the Cowboy counterattack and retook control on the back of Baylee Jacobson and her five three-pointers in the first half.

Emery put together one of its best games of the season and was extremely efficient on both ends of the court. The Spartans finished shooting 51 percent from the field and 50 percent (9-18) from beyond the arc. They accomplished the feat through their passing, tallying 16 assists on 23 made baskets. Tambrie Tuttle, Brynn Gordon and Makaila Peacock each logged four assists.

On the defensive side, the Spartans held the second leading scorer in 3A, Mckenzie Allen, to just three points. They also held the entire team to just 25 percent shooting from the floor. In the end, Emery blitzed the Cowboys to the tune of 62-42.

Jacobson was red hot all morning as she finished 6-7 from thee-point land with 21 points. Tuttle added another 14 points and eight rebounds while Tatum Tanner recoded 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The dominate performance put an exclamation mark on the end of the season which saw the Spartans end 5th in the state with a 19-6 overall record (4-2 in Region 12).

Photos by Dusty Butler