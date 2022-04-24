Gold Coyote Awards Presented for April

Carbon School District Press Release
Top Row (L to R): David Sandoval, Cade Carlile, McCoy Branch, Wesley Vincent, Bryan Hermandez, Ila Wiles, Bridgett Schindler, Mariah Martinez, Jace Pressett, Ryelyn Madsen, Chelsey Bishop, Knightly Winder, Kenzlie Thompson
Middle Row (L to R): Logan Whitmore, Jonathan Rodriguez, Carolina Rodriqurz, Karissa Palmer, Sydney Pressett, Maggie Burdick, Zack Scow, Rebekah Dalley, Ryland Parker, Anthony Gurule
Bottom Row (L to R): Amy Bishoff, Brynlee Austin, Jett Grundy, Lola Mabbutt, JD Larsen, Aubrey Paiz, Dallin McOmber, Kenai Dart, Canon Mathis, Logan Donaldson, Owen Anderson, Hanna Behling
Congratulations to these Creekview Elementary Coyotes for their accomplishments!