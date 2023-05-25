Beloved Goldie “Chris” Bartlett passed peacefully in her sleep at home on May 18, 2023. Born on November 27, 1928, in Helper, Utah. Second child of Emanuel and Ann (Petersen) Marakis.

She married Reed A Bartlett on July 30, 1950. They raised four children: Barbara, Patricia, Steven, and Reed.

Preceded in death by her daughter Barbara, sister Betty Elkin, and brother Nick.

Chris is survived by her sister, Mary (Marakis) Madsen of Tallahassee, FL; three children, Patricia Bartlett, Ft. Collins, CO; Steven and Cindy Bartlett, Laramie, Wyoming; Reed and Mary (Martin) Bartlett, Loveland, CO; grandchildren Blake Bartlett, Loveland, CO; Molly (Bartlett) and Kyle Nettleingham, Loveland, CO; Talor Gavin, Springfield, MO, and Christina Bartlett, Ft. Collins, CO.

Chris was a loving mother, an incredible grandmother, and a wonderful friend. She brought light into the world, and she was deeply loved.

Upon Chris’ wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MS Foundation.