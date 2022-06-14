Golf Tournament Benefits Pregnancy Resource Center

The Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center (CCPRC) hosted its second annual benefit golf tournament on Friday at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course. The four-man scramble tournament was open to the public and welcomed a variety of teams.

The AJB Broadcasting team earned first place with a 57 round, followed by Mr Automotive with a 64 round. The Driggs Team rounded out the top three with a 67 round. Other winners included the closest to the hole, McKoy Holt; most accurate, Gregg Driggs; longest drive, Shayne Burke; and the marshmallow drive, Delbert Randall.

Nikki Jeffs, the CCPRC Director, extended appreciation to the participating teams as well as the generous community sponsors. Sponsors included Ace Hardware, Auto Zone, Big Mountain Lodge, BK’s Stop n Shop, Car Quest, CJ’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Crosscut, Emery Telcom, Fatty’s Pizza and Grill, Food Ranch, Groggs Pinnacle Brewing, Hometown Market, JN Auto, Los 2 Amigos, Magnuson Lumber, Maverick, Mr Automotive, R Pizza Place, Salon Sensations, Side TRAX Rentals and Uptown Steakhouse.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center, a non-profit organization that aims to encourage, educate and empower women and men who are faced with pregnancy decisions. The organization assists those preparing to parent or those who have past experiences with abortion.