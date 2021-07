The golfers at the Carbon Country Club course have been swinging well this season and several hole-in-one accomplishments have been announced.

Art Hunsaker began the great swinging with a hole-in-one on number eight, which took place on June 29. Next up, Charlie Phillips had a hole-in-one on number 13 on July 2. He suck the ball with a 9 iron.

Finally, Bobbi Mabbutt rounded out the success with a hole-in-one, also on lucky number 13. This hole-in-one was on July 7 using a 6 hybrid.