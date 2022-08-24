Golfers Support Fuller Center for Housing

Members of the community gathered on Saturday to support the Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing. This support came in the form of a golf tournament at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.

Previously Habitat for Humanity, the Castle Country Fuller Center aims to provide affordable housing to those in need. Funds from the tournament will be used to make minor home repairs for local low-income, veteran, disabled and elderly residents.

“Our golf tournament was so successful and our community will certainly reap the benefits,” said Terri Tubbs, program director.

The tournament was made possible by many generous sponsors as well as dozens of eager golfers. These funds will directly benefit those in need throughout the community.

“If you know of anyone who needs our help, please contact our office or give them our phone number,” Tubbs said. “We would be honored to serve any member of our community that meets the criteria.”

The Castle Country Fuller Center can be contacted at (435) 637-9701 or castlecountryfuller@gmail.com.