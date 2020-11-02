Good Life Senior Living Celebrates Halloween in COVID-19 Style

Residents of Good Life Senior Living in Elmo and Price were treated to Halloween festivities on Saturday as staff, friends and family worked to make the holiday a special one, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diane Lodeserto of the Elmo center explained that the pandemic has been tough for the residents, especially since visiting has been halted as COVID-19 cases rise. She said that residents miss spending time with their family and friends, which prompted the staff to create a fun-filled day in the spirit of Halloween.

As part of the festivities, staff donned their best Halloween costumes to set the mood. Elmo residents were then treated to a drive by parade where friends and family members were encouraged to decorate their vehicles before parading through the parking lot while residents looked on.

Similarly, the Good Life Senior Living in Price was also in the Halloween spirit. Residents were served a special meal and spooky treats courtesy of the center’s staff. Then, family members and friends dressed in the costumes paraded past the windows of the center while residents applauded.

“Thanks for putting a smile on our residents’ faces,” Good Life Senior Living shared following the events.