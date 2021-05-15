Good Things Come and Good Things Go

By Julie Johansen

Making way for the new construction at Emery High, the adult education building was demolished on Thursday.

This house was built in the early 1900s with a deed recorded in 1910. It was owned by Thomas Dyches at this time and later claimed by his son Ronald Dyches. Thus, the familiar name of the “Dyches Home” was used by many long-time Castle Dale residents.

When the Dyches family moved from the area, the home was rented by young families in the neighborhood. It also was the place where the Emery County Archives had its beginning.

A quick claim deed recorded that the home was sold to the Emery County School District in 1978. Since then, some employees of the school district have lived there. Lately, it has been the adult education building for the district and was managed by Sandra Oveson.

Over 100 years, this house has been home to many. It was the origin of various businesses and served the school district for decades. Now, new things will fill this space for many more years for good reasons.