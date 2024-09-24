GoodLife Senior Living in Elmo Welcomes New Owners, Administrator

GoodLife Senior Living in Elmo celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The purpose was to welcome the new owners and new administrator for the business.

The residents of GoodLife Senior Living receive care in a home-like environment, complete with home cooked meals. This establishment is owned by Dallen and Molly Skelley, with partner Gina Sproule. Ashley Justice, who grew up in Elmo and has been in the medical field since 2009, is the administrator of the assisted living facility.

Justice has spent many years at GoodLife, first working as a caregiver, she moved on to CNA, then Assistant Manager, all the way to her current title. Justice is known as a fierce advocate for those that she cares for.

The facility features activities often, a large living room, private rooms and more. Families are encouraged to visit often and there is a full staff of highly qualified individuals that provide care to the residents. The facility offers not only respite, but long-term stay. Currently, there are a couple of vacancies available.

Those that have questions or would like a tour can contact Justice at (435) 630-3483. The ECBC wished the facility success before thanking them for adding to the comfort of the residents.