Governor Cox Visits Carbon High School

Governor Spencer Cox made a recent visit to Carbon County and stopped by Carbon High School (CHS) to visit with the students and staff while also seeing the upgrades that are in process.

Governor Cox explained that each month, he attempts to get out of his office and visit a different part of Utah to speak. He stated that he is the type of person that would rather leave his office and see what is happening within the state than spend his entire week there.

Principal Jarad Hardy stated that they were very excited when the governor’s office reached out. Those at CHS were glad that the governor was able to take the time to visit and see the improvements at the school. He remarked that Governor Cox was great to talk with and the interactions with the students seemed very genuine.

“It was really cool for them to be focused on us,” stated Principal Hardy.

Hardy continued by saying that the students had outstanding questions for the governor and it was a comfort for them all to see him and his team moving around the state, picking different areas to visit and learning the specific challenges as Utah is such a diverse state.

Echoing some of what Governor Cox shared on unity, the principal explained that disagreements can be had, but the way that individuals disagree is what is important and respect is much needed. He stated that if the students can absorb that message and help to perpetuate it as they move into the world, that is what will create change and help to better everything.

“We don’t have to agree, but we can treat each other well,” stated Principal Hardy.

CHS social studies teacher Cindi Rukavina also spoke on the visit from the governor, stating that it was a great opportunity to have him there, especially speaking in a government class. Rukavina remarked that the students were all well-behaved and asked relevant questions.