Governor’s Proclamation Officially Announces 35th Annual Scouting for Food Drive

Press Release

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 25 through Feb. 12 as Utah’s Scouting for Food Drive. The Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of The West Council is asking the public to drop off non-perishable food at a list of community donation sites throughout Utah during the 35th annual Scouting for Food Drive. Suggested food items include beef stew, chili, soups, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and boxed meals.

“We are mobilizing more than 400 BSA Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA troops and Venturing Crews across Utah, 40 community food pantries and food banks, 35 Arctic Circle Restaurants, 18 Bank of Utah locations and 11 Red Hanger locations, to distribute 59,000 Scouting for Food bags in communities throughout Utah,” said Scout Executive Allen Endicott of the BSA Crossroads of The West Council. “We are asking the public to help us fill these bags with nutritious, non-perishable canned and boxed foods, and to drop them off at donation sites across the state.”

Bank of Utah and Red Hanger Cleaners locations will distribute grocery bags and serve as drop off sites. Arctic Circle Restaurants will distribute donation bags through their drive through windows and ask their customers to drop filled bags off at donation sites. Scouts BSA Troops, Red Hanger and some food banks and pantries will then pick up the canned goods at donation drop off sites and deliver them to food assistance organizations.

Another key opportunity to donate is on Scouting for Food Day, Saturday, Feb. 6, when Scouts will collect donations from shoppers at more than 50 local Smith’s Food & Drug stores throughout Utah. The timing of this effort also coincides with the national Souper Bowl of Caring Drive. The Scouts and the Utah National Guard will then deliver the tons of donated food to food banks and pantries in store communities.

Drop off sites participating in Castle Country:

Carbon Silver Sage Troop 808 / Troop 1532 Carbon County Food Bank – 75 East 400 South, Price, UT

Carbon Silver Sage Troop 282 /Troop 855 Smith’s – Price (Sat. Feb. 6 Only) – 1075 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501

Carbon Silver Sage Pack 271 / Troop 271 Bank of Utah – Price – 475 East Main Street Ste B, Price, UT 84501

Emery Silver Sage Troop 300 Emery County Food Bank – 40 South Center, Castle Dale, UT 84513

“Scouting For Food is a signature community effort for the Scouts across Utah and the country every year,” said Endicott. “We’re very grateful to our community partners for stepping up and helping us gather donations this year. Our message is, ‘Every Bag Counts,’ which means that donating a whole pallet or one bagful of nutritious food can make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Endicott added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many hardships upon families, and new people, including parents working in the service, restaurant and hospitality industries, are turning to local food pantries to help feed their children. We encourage individuals, community groups and businesses to join the Scouts in collecting food and bringing their donations to drop off sites around the state so pantries can keep their shelves full all year and Utah’s kids won’t go hungry.”

For more information about Scouting for Food donation sites or to find a local food pantry, visit www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood.