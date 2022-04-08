Grab Your Baskets: The Helper Easter Egg Hunt is Coming

The annual Helper City Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus, will take place on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 9 a.m.

The hunt will be at the Helper baseball field next to the city swimming pool and will include fun prizes, such as a bike for each age group. There will also be a special area featured for the youth that use wheelchairs or are otherwise disabled.

Volunteers are welcome to arrive both at 7 a.m. the day of the event to hide the eggs and to color eggs at the Clampers Hall, located on Helper’s Main Street, on Friday, April 16.