Grad Spec Preparations Underway

Press Release

Graduation Spectacular is a go this year as the health department, school district, county and community partners have signed off on it! The graduation night party for all high school students will be held Thursday, May 27 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a movie showing at 2 a.m. The event will be hosted at the Carbon County Airport hangar where students will get all you can eat pizza, hamburgers, ice cream, crepes and soda for just $20.

Event organizer Russell Seeley said, “We wanted to continue the tradition of creating a safe place for kids to celebrate on graduation night and changing the venue just felt like the perfect thing for our students.” Redtail Aviation and Carbon County are thrilled to the host the event and also feel it is a good place for the kids to celebrate. Seeley continued, “This event has been going on for 40 years and with COVID taking away a lot of these students’ fun, we are thrilled that things have eased up enough that we can hold this event.”

Amy Jespersen, Price City Council member and Grad Spec Committee volunteer, said, “At the end of an interesting and unusual year, we want these kids to get together and have a great time. We’ve got a 3-on-3 basketball tournament with our local law enforcement, jousting ring, a DJ, we’re flying in a magician that’s been on TV, and all their friends will finally be in one location so they can hang out all night long.”

The current health guidelines allow for this type of event and the Southeastern Utah Health Department has worked closely with the committee. Seeley said, “The indoor outdoor hangar allows for good airflow and was part of the reason the location was selected.”

Tickets for this event can be purchased at Carbon High School or Pinnacle High School and are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

ETV News wrote a story about a graduation night party being planned in Helper, which is still being planned. The Helper event is being scheduled on Friday, May 28 so as not to conflict with the Graduation Spectacular event.