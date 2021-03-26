Grand Blanks the Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Carbon Dinos hosted region foe Grand on the pitch on Thursday in Price. The Red Devils came fired up and ready to win as they blanked the Dinos on their home field.

Grand kicked off the scoring with a goal in the first half to lead 1-0 at the break. The Dino offense struggled to connect throughout the game while the Red Devils notched one more to take the 2-0 win.

The Dinos will have next week off before returning to the pitch on Tuesday, April 6. On that day, Carbon (2-1, 2-4) will host San Juan (0-3, 0-5) in Price with a 4 p.m. kickoff.