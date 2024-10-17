Grand County Gets the Sweep Over Green River

The Green River Pirates traveled to Moab for a non-region matchup against the Grand County Red Devils on Wednesday. The match started with the home team, getting the first set win, 25-10.

Moving onto the second set, both teams put up a good fight, but the Red Devils would get the set win again, 25-22. They earned the sweep victory in set three, giving Grand County the match victory. Green River will now finish off the third match in a row in three days against the Wasatch Academy Tigers on Thursday night.

The match will be held in Green River as the Lady Pirates look to get some extra work put in before the state tournament. They will have one last region match on Oct. 22, in Price, against the Pinnacle Panthers.