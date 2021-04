ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery wrapped up the week with a difficult match against Grand on Thursday.

The Red Devils showed why they remain undefeated in region play and quickly jumped on the Spartans, 3-0. Grand never did let up and went on to win the contest 4-0.

The game marked the season finale for the Spartans. They will await the state tournament seedlings and play in the first round on April 30.