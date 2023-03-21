Grand Slam Walk-Off

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Manti and Carbon met in Price in what turned out to be a beautiful day for baseball. Maizen Prichard got the nod on the mound and was excellent for the Dinos. He pitched four innings and only gave up two hits and four walks. Meanwhile, he held the Templars scoreless and struck out nine batters to pick up the win.

Carbon’s sticks came alive in the third when the Dinos scored two runs. They added another run in the fourth and blew the game open in the fifth. Singles and walks gave the Dinos three runs in the inning and loaded the bases for Ridge Nelson. Nelson continued to swing a hot bat and sent one over the left-field fence for a grand slam. That made it 10-0 and gave the Dinos the win by mercy rule.

Nelson finished 3-4 with a homerun and five RBIs. Cameron Vasquez added two ribbies while Camden Wilson hit a double. On the mound, Wyatt Falk pitched around a lead-off triple to earn the save. He struck out two batters in his one inning pitched.

The Dinos (3-2) will next prepare to play Tooele (1-4) on Wednesday in Price.