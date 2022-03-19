Grant Available for Businesses in Emery County

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Business Chamber is administering a new grant program that is available to businesses along Main Streets and business corridors in Emery County. This is a matching grant program.

The Main Street and Business Grant Program is designed to address COVID-19 recovery/adaptations of Emery County businesses. Eligible projects may include outdoor dining, drive-up windows, façade improvements, business signage and improving indoor dining options to be compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

A dollar for dollar (50/50) match will be required, but cash or in-kind matches will be considered. Eligible applicants must be located in Emery County and could be for-profit or non-profit organizations.

Grant applications are to be submitted to the Emery County Business Chamber by email: info@emerycountychamber.com; mail: Emery County Business Chamber, PO Box 1062, Castle Dale, Utah 84513; or in person: Emery County Business Chamber Office, 625 North 400 East, Huntington, Utah 84512.

Applications will be awarded in three rounds. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Round 1: Applications due by April 1, 2022; Awards made by April 20, 2022; Projects completed by October 20, 2022.

Round 2: Applications due by May 1, 2022; Awards made by May 18, 2022; Projects completed by November 18, 2022.

Round 3: Applications due by June 1, 2022; Awards by June 22, 2022; Projects completed by December 22, 2022.

Applications will be reviewed by an internal selection advisory committee and interview requests may be solicited by the committee. Final selection of grant recipients will be made at an Emery County Commission meeting.

Applicants must submit the following documentation with their application: current W-9, business license issued by Emery County or local municipality, project cost breakdown, including matching funds and professional bid or estimate, building plans or blueprints (if applicable).

This Main Street and Business Grant Program is made possible through funds from Emery County and the Emery County Travel Bureau along with COVID-19 funding from the federal government.

For questions, contact Patsy Stoddard, Executive Director of the Emery County Business Chamber, by phone at (435) 749-9025 or by email at info@emerycountrychamber.com.