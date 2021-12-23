Grant Available to Develop Trails and Recreational Amenities

Emery County Travel Bureau Press Release

In 2020, the Emery County Travel Bureau, in partnership with the Emery County Trails Committee, created a grant program: The Swell Utah Trails Grant Program. The grant program aims to improve local recreational opportunities and improve the visitor experience through the development of recreational amenities in Emery County.

Eligible projects are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in matching funds. All grants must be matched 50:50, and at least 75% of the matching funds for the project must be secured in order to apply.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, constructions of new trails and recreational trail facilities, building or improving amenities on rivers or lakes for recreational use, construction of structures for wildlife or bird-viewing, projects that provide outdoor recreation opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, construction or improvements for outdoor shooting sports, and improvements for community-owned or sponsored campground facilities.

Businesses, local governments, non-profit organizations, user groups and recreational enthusiasts with experience are encouraged to apply.

For those interested in applying, important dates to know include January 1, 2022 when the grant opens and February 26, 2022 when the grants are due. Grants will be awarded on March 16, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications early if they want staff to review applications.

The application can be found online at www.EmeryCounty.com.