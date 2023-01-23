Grantsville Too Much for Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Thursday, the Dinos loaded the bus and headed toward Grantsville. The Cowboys proved tough on the mat, only dropping four matches.

One of the four Dino wins came from Trevor Jones (120), who won by pin in the second round. Preston Martinez (144) also won by pin, quickly taking care of his opponent in 1:03. Colin Fausett then made it two in a row with his pin in 150.

Two matches later, Gavin Fausett (165) took part in an intense battle. He was able to pull away and win by decision 12-5. Tanner Greenhalgh (126) was also part of a decision, but ended up on the wrong end, 8-4.

Up next, the Dinos will host Emery on Tuesday.