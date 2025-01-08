GRCD MEETING NOTICE 2025

Notice is hereby given that the Green River Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 4:00pm on the Second Monday of each month at the Green River City Hall, 460 E. Main in Green River, Utah, on the following dates for 2025:

2025 Meeting Dates

January 9th (Local Work Group meeting in Castle Dale)

February 10

March 10

April 14

May 12

June 9

July 14

August 11

September 8

November 10

December 8

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.