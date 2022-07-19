Great Life Debuts Fitness Center, Upgraded Golf Course

A ribbon cutting and open house was hosted on Saturday at the Great Life Fitness Center located in Ferron City’s metal building at the fairgrounds. The building has been renovated and includes various workout stations with several sets of equipment as well as a dance studio area. It also has showers and restrooms attached to the building.

Memberships were sold on Saturday that included tickets for a drawing to win various prizes. Maegan Crosland has been hired as the general manager of the gym, which is open to membership holders 24 hours per day, seven days per week, with card keys for access.

A reopening was also hosted at the Millsite Golf Course, which was recently reseeded. Kasey Edgehouse will continue as the golf pro at the course. Great Life has also added a golf simulator and putting green, which were available for guests to try out.

A combination membership pass for both the golf course and gym are available. For more information on the fitness center and golf course, including membership rates, call (435) 384-2887.