Great Opportunity for Young Lady Pirates

Coach Greg Parsons will begin his first year as head coach of the Green River High School volleyball team this season. When asked about his coaching style, he replied, “hard work equals playing hard and having fun. Always building on the successes and learning from our mistakes to get better as a team and individuals.”

He will be helped by Kaidence Meadows as the Assistant Coach. The team will not have any seniors on the roster this year, giving the underclassmen plenty of opportunity to learn and grow. Some of the returning players are Roasa Barragan (Jr), Noya Barragan (So) and Mattie Meadows (So).

“ [The] team will be very young with no seniors, and a lot of freshmen, so we will rely on these returning players for leadership and building a strong team chemistry,” said Coach Parsons. “Since we are young, I expect the girls to come in and work very hard. As they work hard, they will learn the game of volleyball and they will have fun. I also expect them to build great team chemistry and set a good example for the younger girls in the community.”

Some tough opponents this year will be Rich, Panguitch, Tabiona, Piute and Manila, along with region opponents Monument Valley and Monticello. Finishing up the interview, coach was asked what values he would like to teach his team.

“I hope to teach the girls to work hard and to learn to love the game and build great relationships with their teammates,” Coach Parson concluded.