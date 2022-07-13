Greek Fest 5K Brings Out the Community’s Active Side

Continuing with a tradition that was added to the Greek Festival fun, the annual 5K was hosted at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday evening. Registration for the 5K began at 7:30 p.m., with the race beginning promptly at 8 p.m.

The registration fee for the race was $20 per person or $30 per family and individual registration included a t-shirt. Additional t-shirts were also available for purchase for $8.

Many community members laced up their running or walking shoes, or filled up the air in their bike tires, for this yearly event. There were over 70 participants in the 5K this year, which was sponsored by Carbon Recreation.

The first to cross the finish line was 16-year-old Garrett Black with a time of 0:17’04.59 followed by Garret Marsing, 26-years-old, in second at 0:17’06.09. Bradley Sweeney, age 14, rounded out the top three with a time of 0:18’27.10.

The full participant results can be found below.