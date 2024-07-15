Greek Festival 5K Winds Through Price City Streets

Carbon Recreation once again paired with the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church for the annual Greek Festival 5K walk/run. This event acts as a kick-off for the Greek Festival and this year, it was hosted on the evening of July 11.

Each year, the festival is enjoyed by community members, church members, visitors and more. Featuring raffles, delicious Greek food, drinks and items for purchase, the festival has something for everyone.

The 5K featured a check-in time of 7:30 p.m. and the official race began at 8 p.m., winding through the streets of Price City. Assistance was given by local law enforcement to ensure that participants could traverse the journey safely.

One such participant was 67-year-old Judith White, who is new to the area and entered her very first 5K. The festival then continued throughout the weekend, July 12 and 13.