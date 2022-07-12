Greek Festival Express Feeds the Community

The Greek Festival Express returned to the community over the weekend with its annual summer deliciousness. Though the well-known festival has not resumed its traditional structure, the express version aimed to present the tasty Greek cuisine that many anticipate all year long.

“What a great weekend in Carbon County! From the Greek Festival events to the East Carbon parade, it was busy and we loved every minute of it,” shared Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood. “Get out and enjoy the amazing things to do this summer in our wonderful community!”

The Greek Festival Express menu consisted of staples such as gyros, souvlaki, Greek chicken, Greek rice pilaf, dolmathes and more. Traditional Green pastries were also boxed to go for eager customers.

The fun did not just stop at the tastebuds, though. Along with a 5K hosted on Thursday evening, there was a drawing for over $9,000 available in prizes with a small donation of $2 per drawing ticket.